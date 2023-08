Raley exited Wednesday's game against the Yankees with a right knee contusion, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Raley was forced out of the Rays' game Wednesday after fouling a ball off his right knee during the fourth inning, but luckily didn't suffer any severe damage. Tampa Bay has an off day Thursday which will give Raley extra time to heal, but it's possible he still misses a game or two.