Raley is likely to earn a roster spot out of spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Raley reworked his swing by lessening his leg kick, and he appears to have parlayed that into strong results this spring. Across 45 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League, he's delivered a .326/.396/.721 line. While that won't be replicable during the regular season, it is likely to be enough to earn him a bench spot on the roster.