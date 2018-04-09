Smith went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and a RBI in Monday's 5-4 win over the White Sox. He also stole two bases.

Smith had his first extra-base hits of the season, as well as his first stolen base on the year. The 24-year-old could push for the eradication of his current platoon situation if he keeps producing performances like the one Monday. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay has the lowest steals attempted per game rate (0.22) in the MLB, so his fantasy ceiling will be limited if he continuously doesn't get opportunities to swipe bags.