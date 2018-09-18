Rays' Mallex Smith: Another productive night
Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Monday. He also was caught stealing on his only attempt.
Smith brought his average back up over .300 with Monday's outing, which also served as his fourth multi-hit effort over the last nine games. The 25-year-old has also added another six steals to his tally during September, giving him 33 for the campaign. Coupled with his 33 extra-base hits (24 doubles, nine triples), Smith has been a breakout fantasy star in all formats.
