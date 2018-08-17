Smith went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

The speedy outfielder was a thorn in the side of his former organization over the last two games of the series. Smith went 5-for-10 with a double, a home run, two RBI and four runs over that pair of contests, the latest in what is turning out to be his second consecutive stellar month. Factoring in Thursday's production, Smith is slashing .374/.460/.598 over his 127 plate appearances since July 1.