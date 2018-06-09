Smith went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Mariners on Friday.

That's back-to-back two-hit efforts for Smith, who'd snapped out of a 1-for-26, eight-game slump Thursday. The speedy outfielder has provided almost nothing in the long-ball department thus far in his big-league career, so the ability to get on base consistently through other means is vital to his fantasy prospects. The modest two-game resurgence is therefore encouraging, and it remains to be seen if it represents the beginning of a stretch of hot hitting.