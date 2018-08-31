Smith (infection) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith was released from the hospital last Sunday after dealing with a serious viral infection, but doesn't look as though he'll miss much more time. Manager Kevin Cash previously indicated the 25-year-old could return to the Rays against the Orioles on Sept. 7, which lines up well with his rehab stint for the StoneCrabs.

