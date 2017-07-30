Rays' Mallex Smith: Benched for second straight contest
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The lefty-hitting Smith will hit the bench for a second consecutive day with manager Kevin Cash continuing to deploy a center-field platoon of Smith and Peter Bourjos, who will man the leadoff spot against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. It's expected that Smith will return to the lineup as the Rays' table setter Monday against the Astros, when right-hander Charlie Morton is scheduled to take the hill for the opposition.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...