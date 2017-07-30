Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Smith will hit the bench for a second consecutive day with manager Kevin Cash continuing to deploy a center-field platoon of Smith and Peter Bourjos, who will man the leadoff spot against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. It's expected that Smith will return to the lineup as the Rays' table setter Monday against the Astros, when right-hander Charlie Morton is scheduled to take the hill for the opposition.