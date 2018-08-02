Smith is out of the lineup Thursday against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With southpaw Andrew Heaney on the bump for the Angels, Smith will retreat to the bench, paving the way for Carlos Gomez to enter the lineup. It's expected that the newly-acquired Tommy Pham will fill an everyday role in the outfield alongside Kevin Kiermaier, which could put Smith and Gomez in line for platoon duty in right field.