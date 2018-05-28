Smith is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Monday against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brad Miller was a late scratch due to a facial contusion, so Smith will occupy the leadoff spot for Monday's series opener. Per Topkin, manager Kevin Cash recently said that he'd like to eventually move Smith to the top of the order at some point, so the speedster could continue to find himself situated atop the order if he continues to hold his own at the dish (.295/.373/.389 across 46 games).