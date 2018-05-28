Rays' Mallex Smith: Bumped to leadoff Monday
Smith is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Monday against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brad Miller was a late scratch due to a facial contusion, so Smith will occupy the leadoff spot for Monday's series opener. Per Topkin, manager Kevin Cash recently said that he'd like to eventually move Smith to the top of the order at some point, so the speedster could continue to find himself situated atop the order if he continues to hold his own at the dish (.295/.373/.389 across 46 games).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start