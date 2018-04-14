Smith is batting leadoff for the first time this season Saturday against the Phillies.

Smith has spent the majority of the season batting in the bottom third of the Rays' order but will try out the leadoff spot for the first time against Jake Arrieta and the Phillies. The 24-year-old is off to a hot start through his first 36 plate appearances, hitting .323/.400/.419. It's a small sample, but he's cut his 21.4 percent career walk rate down to 11.1 percent while increasing his walk rate from 8.8 percent to 11.1 percent. It's too early to tell whether the Rays intend to keep Smith in the leadoff role or if this is just a one-game experiment, but he's always had prototypical speed for a leadoff man and may be developing some on-base ability as well.