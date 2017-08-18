Smith may be sent down after the Rays activate Kevin Kiermaier (hip) from the disabled list Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin was taking a guess to the roster move that would correspond with Kiermaier's reinstatement. Smith's poor August performance has left him vulnerable to being optioned. Stay tuned to how the Rays will adjust their roster heading into the weekend, but Smith looks worthy of a cut in most mixed leagues.