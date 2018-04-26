Rays' Mallex Smith: Collects another steal Wednesday
Smith went 1-for-4 with his fourth stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
Smith is riding a seven-game RBI drought, but he's found a way to continue being productive in the meantime. The 24-year-old is hitting .338 with a .403 OBP, and continues to be a threat on the base paths -- though he's still only 4-for-7 in stolen base attempts on the year. He likely won't be a reliable source of power or run production, but as long as he keeps getting on base the runs and stolen base opportunities will be there.
