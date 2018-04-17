Smith went 4-for-4 with a double and a run in Tampa Bay's 8-4 victory over Texas on Monday.

The four-hit game continued a hot start for Smith, who is now hitting .409 through 44 at-bats with a 1.044 OPS. He doesn't have any home runs and only has three RBI over that stretch, however, and Smith is a .270 career hitter over 485 at-bats, so he'll have to show he can continue to rake over a larger sample size before he'd join the conversation as a reliable fantasy contributor. That said, with Kevin Kiermaier out with a thumb injury, Smith should continue to see opportunities to contribute and prove he can become one.