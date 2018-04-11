Rays' Mallex Smith: Continues hot hitting Tuesday
Smith went 2-for-4 with a run and was also caught stealing on his only attempt in a 6-5 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
After a lackluster start to his season, Smith has now gone 6-for-10 with a double, a triple, an RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs over his last two games. Despite the small sample, the surge serves as a microcosm of the across-the-box-score have Smith is capable of wreaking.
