Smith went 2-for-4 with a run and was also caught stealing on his only attempt in a 6-5 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

After a lackluster start to his season, Smith has now gone 6-for-10 with a double, a triple, an RBI, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs over his last two games. Despite the small sample, the surge serves as a microcosm of the across-the-box-score have Smith is capable of wreaking.