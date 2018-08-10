Smith went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Smith continues to set the table at the top of the order, a spot he's now found himself in for four straight games. The speedy outfielder currently profiles as arguably the most effective candidate for the leadoff role, given his .373 on-base percentage and the elite speed he offers once he gets on. Factoring in Thursday's production, Smith's post-All-Star-break line stands at a blistering .375/.478/.536 across 69 plate appearances.