Rays' Mallex Smith: Could be regular left fielder
Smith could be the Rays' regular left fielder, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While Kevin Kiermaier figures to be the Rays' everyday center fielder, the other two outfield spots will be filled by some combination of Smith and new acquisitions Denard Span and Carlos Gomez. Each member of that trio projects as a below-average regular, but the 24-year-old Smith has age on his side, as the other two are each at least 32 years old. He hit .270/.329/.355 in 81 games for the Rays last season, stealing 16 bases. He could be a solid cheap speed option if he sees an uptick in playing time.
