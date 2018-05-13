Smith went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a triple, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in a 10-3 win during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

He went 0-for-4 in the matinee, but Smith more than made up for that lackluster performance in the nightcap, pushing his slash line on the season to .318/.397/.439 in the process. While the 25-year-old is still looking for his first homer of the year, his 9-for-13 showing on stolen base attempts is providing him with plenty of fantasy value.