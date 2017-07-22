Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and his 14th stolen base in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

It was only the speedy leadoff man's second round tripper of the season and snapped a 1-for-20 slump that had encompassed his previous five starts. Despite the recent struggles, Smith's July line remains a solid .265/.308/.408 thanks to a red-hot start that saw him hit safely in the first six games of the month.

