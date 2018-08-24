Smith went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a stolen base Thursday against the Royals.

Smith swiped his 27th base of the season after reaching base as the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first inning. He's been aggressive on the basepaths of late, as Thursday's stolen base marked his ninth of August. Smith has also been swinging a hot bat -- he's batting .388 for the month -- which has his average up to a season-best .307 mark.