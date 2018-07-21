Rays' Mallex Smith: Drives in three
Smith went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI, a walk and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Smith cut the deficit to two following a three-RBI triple in the ninth inning, but the Rays would fall short in a 6-5 loss. The 25-year-old center fielder has been hot at the dish of late, recording three straight multi-hit performances, going 7-for-10 with four RBI over that span.
