Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a stolen base and two runs in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Smith turned in one of his trademark efforts out of the top of the order, ringing up his 38th stolen base of the season in the process. The speedy outfielder's multi-hit effort snapped what had been rare slump, as Smith had gone 1-for-21 over the previous five games.