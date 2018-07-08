Smith was removed from Sunday's game against the Mets in the top of the fifth inning due to leg cramps, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After walking in his at-bat earlier in the inning, Smith appeared to tweak his leg while attempting to advance to second on Jesus Sucre's double-play groundball. Fortunately, the initial checkup suggests Smith isn't dealing with anything serious, but the Rays will wait and see how he's feeling Monday before determining whether he's fit to play in their series opener against the Tigers. Johnny Field replaced Smith in center field during Sunday's contest.