Smith (hamstring) is expected to play in a minor-league game Monday or Tuesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

According to manager Kevin Cash, Smith will also take part in running drills Saturday as a precursor to a return to game action. The 24-year-old has been pushing for a potential starting left field job and carries a .304 average over 24 spring plate appearances. He last suited up against the Red Sox on March 8, a game in which he went 1-for-3 with a two-run double.