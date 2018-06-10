Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Mariners.

Smith narrowly missed a home run in the third inning, when he lined a pitch off the top of the right field wall for an RBI triple. This was his third consecutive multi-hit game and he has also scored four runs in that span. However, he hasn't successfully stolen a base since May 24, a dampener on his fantasy appeal.