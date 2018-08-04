Rays' Mallex Smith: Fills up box score in loss
Smith went 1-for-2 with an RBI bunt single, two walks and his 21st stolen base of the season in a loss to the White Sox on Friday.
Smith was potentially set to see a dip in playing time as part of the domino effect of the trade-deadline acquisition of Tommy Pham (foot), but with the latter placed on the disabled list Friday, the speedster was in the starting lineup. Smith made plenty happen out of the nine hole, including laying down a game-tying bunt single in the eighth that brought home Joey Wendle. It's difficult to justify not having Smith in the lineup as often as possible these days, as he's slashing .388/.462/.642 with a .462 wOBA over the 78 plate appearances encompassing his last 23 games.
