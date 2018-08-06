Rays' Mallex Smith: Four-hit day in win
Smith went 4-for-5 with a run and a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.
Smith played his table-setting leadoff role to perfection, serving as a thorn in the side of White Sox pitching all afternoon. The speedy outfielder also swiped his 23rd bag of the season, good for eighth in all of baseball and third in the American League. Smith has followed up a stellar July in which he hit .377 by going 7-for-12 with a double, a triple, two RBI, five walks, five stolen bases and two runs over his first five games (four starts) of August.
