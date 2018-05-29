Smith went 2-for-6 with a game-winning RBI single and a double in an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Monday.

Smith was productive out of the leadoff spot, a slot he was thrust into Monday after Brad Miller suffered a pregame facial contusion. The speedster ultimately put an end to the extra-innings marathon with a two-out single to right field that plated Johnny Field, giving the Rays a 1-0 lead that ultimately held up in the home half of the 13th. Smith now owns a five-game hitting streak and is reportedly set for more leadoff duty in the wake of Denard Span's recent trade to the Mariners.