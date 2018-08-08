Rays' Mallex Smith: Gets back to .300-mark in win
Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Smith has been on a month-plus tear at the plate, and that hot streak has now vaulted his average back to the .300-mark for the first time since May 22. The speedy outfielder has lifted his season figure 34 points since July 1, while his on-base and slugging percentages have enjoyed 40- and 67-point boosts, respectively, during that stretch as well. The 25-year-old has only one home run on the season, but his eight triples and 23 stolen bases have both served as excellent supplements to his overall fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...