Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Smith has been on a month-plus tear at the plate, and that hot streak has now vaulted his average back to the .300-mark for the first time since May 22. The speedy outfielder has lifted his season figure 34 points since July 1, while his on-base and slugging percentages have enjoyed 40- and 67-point boosts, respectively, during that stretch as well. The 25-year-old has only one home run on the season, but his eight triples and 23 stolen bases have both served as excellent supplements to his overall fantasy value.