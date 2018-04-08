Rays' Mallex Smith: Gets day off Sunday
Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith has been limited to just four starts this season with manager Kevin Cash hesitant to use the lefty-hitting outfielder against same-handed pitching. Though he'll likely still be in line to start the majority of his team's games this season, Smith's status as a platoon player could limit his stolen-base opportunities relative to some of baseball's other top rabbits.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Sitting again against lefty•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Running full speed and thriving at plate•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Hamstring holds up in MiLB game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...