Smith is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith has been limited to just four starts this season with manager Kevin Cash hesitant to use the lefty-hitting outfielder against same-handed pitching. Though he'll likely still be in line to start the majority of his team's games this season, Smith's status as a platoon player could limit his stolen-base opportunities relative to some of baseball's other top rabbits.