Rays' Mallex Smith: Goes 3-for-5 against Angels
Smith went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in the Rays' 8-3 victory over the Angels on Friday.
The stolen base marked the 10th of the year for the 25-year-old speedster, who also raised his average up to .315 with the three-hit performance. Perhaps more importantly, his on-base percentage now stands at a solid .386 through 124 at-bats - a number that would greatly enhance his upside as far as steals if he can maintain the pace. He still doesn't have a home run this season so the lack of power would be his most glaring downside for fantasy purposes, but the fact that his OPS is still at .813 despite the lack of long balls shows that he's been doing a good job of producing in other areas.
