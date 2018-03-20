Play

Smith (hamstring) played in a minor-league game Tuesday without issue, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Smith even managed to steal a base and leg out a bunt single, signaling his hamstring is doing fine for baseball purposes. It's unclear when he'll return to Grapefruit League action, but it could be pretty soon if this performance is any indication.

