Rays' Mallex Smith: Hamstring holds up in MiLB game
Smith (hamstring) played in a minor-league game Tuesday without issue, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Smith even managed to steal a base and leg out a bunt single, signaling his hamstring is doing fine for baseball purposes. It's unclear when he'll return to Grapefruit League action, but it could be pretty soon if this performance is any indication.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Set to play minor-league game Tuesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Expected to play in minor-league game•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Expected to test hamstring•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Could be regular left fielder•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Slow start to spring•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Pair of hits out of leadoff spot•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...