Rays' Mallex Smith: Heads to bench Monday
Smith is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith will head to the bench for a breather with the Rays stacking right-handed hitters against lefty starter Eric Skoglund. In his place, Johnny Field will start in center field and hit seventh.
