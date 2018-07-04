Rays' Mallex Smith: Heads to bench
Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The recent return of Kevin Kiermaier from the disabled list has created a logjam in the outfield, with Smith and Carlos Gomez losing out on some at-bats as a result. Smith will ride the pine for the third time in five games, with two of those benchings coming against right-handed pitchers. The lack of stable playing time has made it increasingly difficult for fantasy owners in shallower formats counting on Smith for stolen-base production to keep rolling with him in their weekly lineups.
