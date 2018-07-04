Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The recent return of Kevin Kiermaier from the disabled list has created a logjam in the outfield, with Smith and Carlos Gomez losing out on some at-bats as a result. Smith will ride the pine for the third time in five games, with two of those benchings coming against right-handed pitchers. The lack of stable playing time has made it increasingly difficult for fantasy owners in shallower formats counting on Smith for stolen-base production to keep rolling with him in their weekly lineups.