Rays' Mallex Smith: Hitless in first rehab
Smith (infection) went 0-for-4 with a walk in High-A Charlotte's win over Florida on Saturday.
Smith is slated to play a handful of games at the minor-league level before being cleared for a return to action. The speedy outfielder is in the final stages of recovery from a viral infection that landed him in the hospital last weekend.
