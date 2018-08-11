Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI-triple, a walk and a run in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Smith slashed his ninth triple of the year off Marco Estrada in the fifth inning. Smith has a hit in five straight games and is now hitting .300/.374/.419 on the season. The outfielder's nine triples are tied for second in the majors and his 25 stolen bases are tied for sixth among all MLB players.

