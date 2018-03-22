Rays' Mallex Smith: In Thursday's lineup
Smith (hamstring) will play left field and bat leadoff against Toronto on Thursday, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith was able to compete in a minor-league game Tuesday after battling a hamstring issue for the past week. He didn't experience any problems during that outing and manager Kevin Cash is confident that Smith will be at 100 percent prior to Opening Day.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Hamstring holds up in MiLB game•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Set to play minor-league game Tuesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Expected to play in minor-league game•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Expected to test hamstring•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Could be regular left fielder•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Slow start to spring•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...