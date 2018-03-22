Play

Smith (hamstring) will play left field and bat leadoff against Toronto on Thursday, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith was able to compete in a minor-league game Tuesday after battling a hamstring issue for the past week. He didn't experience any problems during that outing and manager Kevin Cash is confident that Smith will be at 100 percent prior to Opening Day.

