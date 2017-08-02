Smith was added to Wednesday's lineup after Steven Souza was scratched due to a foot contusion, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith joins the lineup in the ninth spot while playing right field for Wednesday's contest against the Astros. The 24-year-old will look to extend his hitting streak to five games, although he's been scuffling at the plate since the All-Star break, going just 10-for-54 during the second half of the season.