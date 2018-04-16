Manager Kevin Cash said that Smith will get the "bulk of the opportunity" in center field while Kevin Kiermaier (thumb) is out, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith has primarily played the corner outfield spots to start the season, but he'll move into center to fill in for the injured Kiermaier. He could also see more opportunities toward the top of the batting order with the Rays' regular two-hitter out of action, which could boost Smith's ability to tally runs scored.