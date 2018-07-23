Smith went 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 6-4 walkoff victory over the Marlins.

Smith drove in his 24th run of the season in the second inning on a sacrifice fly to left field, cutting Tampa Bay's deficit to three. He's been productive at the plate of late, collecting a hit in eight of his previous 10 matchups with six extra-base hits, six RBI and two stolen bases over that stretch. Smith has posted a .288 average with 24 RBI and 17 stolen bases through 89 games in 2018.