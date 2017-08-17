Rays' Mallex Smith: Multi-hit effort in loss
Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
The fleet-footed outfielder had one of only two multi-hit tallies for the Rays on the night, snapping out of the 2-for-14 slump that had encompassed his previous five games in the process. Smith has scuffled at the plate overall in August -- slashing .234/.280/.277 -- but maintains solid numbers (.276/.340/.364) while also offering above-average stolen-base potential.
