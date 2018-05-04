Rays' Mallex Smith: Not in Friday's lineup
Smith is out of the lineup against the Blue Jays on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
With southpaw J.A. Happ on the mound, manager Kevin Cash will stack the deck with right-handed hitting and move Smith to the bench. Johnny Field will draw a start in center field and bat ninth in his stead.
