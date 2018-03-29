Rays' Mallex Smith: Not in Thursday's lineup
Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Boston.
Smith will grab a spot on the bench with left-handed ace Chris Sale taking the mound for the Red Sox on Opening Day. In his place, Denard Span draws the start in left, and it will be interesting to see if the Rays eventually give Smith opportunities to start against left-handed pitching.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Running full speed and thriving at plate•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Hamstring holds up in MiLB game•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Set to play minor-league game Tuesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Expected to play in minor-league game•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Expected to test hamstring•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...