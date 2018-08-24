Rays' Mallex Smith: Not starting Friday
Smith is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Smith will sit for just the second time in the Rays' last 20 games. He's hit .382/.468/.529 over that stretch. Carlos Gomez will start in right field in his absence.
