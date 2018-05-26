Smith went 1-for-2 with two walks and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Smith was one of the few bright spots for the moribund Rays offense on the night, hitting safely for the fourth time in the last six games. The speedster has cooled off some after seeing his average hit .353 as recently as late April, but his current .296/.369/.394 line is still the best of his three major-league stints thus far.