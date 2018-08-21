Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Smith continues to excel out of the top of the order, with Monday's production pushing his season line as a leadoff man to .315/.375/.425 over 82 plate appearances. The 25-year-old is nearly keeping the same torrid offensive pace he managed in July, as Monday's production pushes his August average to .368, a hot streak that's boosted his season figure another 13 points to .301.