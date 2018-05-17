Rays' Mallex Smith: Out against left-hander
Smith is not in the lineup against the Angels on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith will occupy a spot on the bench following a pair of starts with southpaw Tyler Skaggs on the hill for Los Angeles. Johnny Field will man center field and bat eighth for Tampa Bay.
