Rays' Mallex Smith: Out of lineup Saturday
Smith is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The platoon in center field continues for the Rays, with Peter Bourjos getting another start against a lefty (Caleb Smith). Smith wore the Golden Sombrero on Friday, striking out in all four plate appearances, and he's now batting .140/.213/.279 since the All-Star break. The Rays figure to reinstall Kevin Kiermaier (hip) in center as soon as he's eligible to return from the 60-day DL on Aug. 9.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Rides pine versus lefty Thursday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Plates two in Sunday's loss•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Disruptive out of leadoff spot Friday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Cedes Sunday's start•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Collects four hits, scores three times•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...