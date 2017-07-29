Smith is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The platoon in center field continues for the Rays, with Peter Bourjos getting another start against a lefty (Caleb Smith). Smith wore the Golden Sombrero on Friday, striking out in all four plate appearances, and he's now batting .140/.213/.279 since the All-Star break. The Rays figure to reinstall Kevin Kiermaier (hip) in center as soon as he's eligible to return from the 60-day DL on Aug. 9.