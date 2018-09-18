Rays' Mallex Smith: Out of lineup Tuesday
Smith is on the bench Tuesday against the Rangers.
Smith is hitting a respectable .268 with six steals in the month of September, though he has just a single extra-base hit. Brandon Lowe will start in right field in his place.
