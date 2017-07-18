Smith is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peter Bourjos will start in center field and bat ninth as Corey Dickerson leads off against right-hander Chris Smith. With just one hit in his last five games (17 at-bats), Smith has seen his season average fall from .336 to .301.

